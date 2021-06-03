WATERTOWN — Two pedestrians were struck along Factory Street on Wednesday evening, resulting in one woman suffering lacerations to the head.
At about 9:30 p.m., a vehicle turned right from Mill Street to head east on Factory Street when two pedestrians were crossing the road where there wasn’t a crosswalk, police said. The vehicle struck the two, resulting in one being taken to Samaritan Medical Center for the lacerations to the head. The other pedestrian and driver were not injured.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
