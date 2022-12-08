2 displaced in Rodman fire

RODMAN — Two people were displaced after a fire ravaged a home at 10808 Lowe Road in Rodman on Thursday evening, according to Rodman Fire Chief Joshua Main.

Chief Main said heavy smoke and heavy flames were showing when the first fire officials arrived on scene.

