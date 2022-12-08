RODMAN — Two people were displaced after a fire ravaged a home at 10808 Lowe Road in Rodman on Thursday evening, according to Rodman Fire Chief Joshua Main.
Chief Main said heavy smoke and heavy flames were showing when the first fire officials arrived on scene.
Fire crews made a defensive attack and knocked most of the fire down.
The fire chief said the structure is still standing, but is not livable.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
According to Jefferson County property records, the building is owned by resident Mark S. Tyo.
Rodman Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Adams Center, Lorraine, town of Watertown, Adams fire departments, South Jefferson Rescue, state police and Jefferson County fire investigators
