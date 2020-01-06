RUTLAND — Two people were inside a garage on Andrews Road when it caught fire Monday morning, but escaped unharmed.
The flames engulfed and razed the garage at 29807 Andrews Road, leaving behind charred rubble. Will Kalin, chief of the Rutland Fire Department, said no one was injured, but the fire tools, equipment and a couple of vehicles that were inside.
Crews from the Rutland, Black River, Felts Mills, West Carthage, Great Bend, Copenhagen and town of Watertown fire departments were dispatched at 9:06 a.m. They worked to knock down the blaze from outside in about 30 minutes, Mr. Kalin said. They then spent about two hours extinguishing hot spots and surveying the site.
“We were able to save this adjacent garage,” Mr. Kalin said, adding that one side sustained heat damage.
Black River Tree Removal used the garage for its operations, Mr. Kalin said. The business owner, Timothy J. Percy, declined to comment.
The cause and point of origin of the blaze had not been determined as of Monday morning.
Black River Ambulance also responded to the scene.
