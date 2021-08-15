PAMELIA — Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a car accident left them trapped in their vehicle.
According to officials from Northpole Fire Company in the town of Pamelia, crews were dispatched at 2:17 a.m. Sunday after hearing reports of a car having struck a power pole along Route 3, near Water Street, just northeast of the city of Watertown.
According to Northpole Fire Chief Joe Wargo, first responders found the pole had been broken by the force of the accident and hung from the tension of the wires above. The vehicle, pressed up against a fence, was inaccessible while the electricity remained on. Four occupants remained inside.
National Grid crews were called to the scene, determined it was safe and Northpole crews were able to cut open the sedan’s front doors and free the driver and front seat passenger.
Two of the occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, and National Grid began work to restore the power pole.
Chief Wargo said there was no noticeable interruption to power service in the area.
Northpole Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown ambulance, the Black River ambulance, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and National Grid.
