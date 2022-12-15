WATERTOWN — Two people were injured, including a 14-year-old student, when a bus and pickup truck collided at the intersection of County Route 32 and Route 342 in the town of Pamelia shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
State police say the pickup truck was being operated by 45-year-old Nichole L. Bricker, of Watertown, and she was traveling northeast on County Route 32 when she did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with an Indian River Central School bus.
