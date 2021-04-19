THERESA — Two people were sent to the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon.
At about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson County emergency dispatch received a report of an accident on Route 37.
According to state police, Warren S. White, 57, of Theresa, was traveling west on County Route 193 in a 2014 Toyota pickup truck and came to a stop sign. At the same time, Crystal M. Moore-Sykes, 36, of Theresa, was traveling south on Route 37 in a 2015 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle with a 16-year-old passenger.
Mr. White failed to yield to the oncoming SUV and drove forward to cross the highway. He struck Ms. Moore-Sykes’ vehicle, pushing it off the road and into a ditch, where it rolled.
Ms. Moore-Sykes was airlifted to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with unspecified injuries and the 16-year-old passenger in the car with her was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown by Evans Mills Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not have more information on either person’s status Monday.
Mr. White, who was uninjured in the accident, was given a traffic ticket for failing to yield the right of way. He will return to Town Court at a later date to answer those charges.
