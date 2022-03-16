MANNSVILLE — Two people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a crash in the village Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the Mannsville Fire Department, state police and Adams Fire Department were dispatched to the corner of Main and Lorraine streets in the village. It appears a vehicle with a driver and no other occupants was traveling south on Main Street in the village when a vehicle entered the intersection before they crashed. The vehicle that entered the intersection was carrying a mother and two children. Adams Fire Department brought its heavy rescue crew and had to extricate the mother from the vehicle by ripping off the door.
The two children were shaken up but largely OK. They went with their mother to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. The driver of the other vehicle was later taken to Samaritan as well. It appears everyone was going to be checked out and there weren’t any serious injuries.
