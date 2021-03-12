EVANS MILLS — Traffic was backed up on Route 11 after a head-on collision under the Interstate 781 bridge Friday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital.
The Evans Mills Fire Department and state police responded to Route 11 at about 1:30 p.m. for the head-on crash involving three vehicles.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and another was taken for treatment in a personal vehicle, according to state police. It appears they were taken for medical treatment for precautionary reasons and the injuries they suffered as a result of the crash were non-life-threatening.
Traffic resumed at its normal pace at about 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.