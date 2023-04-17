Pixabay

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Public Health Service reported Monday that two raccoons located in the city of Watertown have tested positive for rabies.

The service said the state Department of Health rabies laboratory informed it of the positive test results after having been submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for testing. There were no known human or pet exposures.

