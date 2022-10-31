WATERTOWN — Two people were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash around 6:45 p.m. Monday near Seaway Plaza, Northpole Fire Chief Joe Wargo said.
One person was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital, while the other was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, according to Chief Wargo.
An official with state police on scene said that it appeared the vehicle hit a tree.
Two people had to be extricated from the vehicle, which took about 10 minutes, Chief Wargo said.
Northpole Fire Department responded with firefighters from Calcium and the city of Watertown, Guilfoyle Ambulance, LifeNet and state police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.