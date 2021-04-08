ALEXANDRIA BAY — Two state police officers were recently recognized for their actions in responding to a tour boat that collided with a shoal late last year.
Troopers Pasquale Surace and Stewart Wilson were presented letters of commendation for their actions on Aug. 20, 2020, when a commercial boat with Uncle Sam Boat Tours carrying 134 passengers struck a shoal and began taking on water.
“Once on scene Officer Surace and Officer Wilson were able to quickly access the scene and through their training, experience and knowledge of the St. Lawrence River,” state police said in a statement Wednesday, “were able to keep the large tour boat from drifting into shallow water and led the large boat to safety without further incident.”
