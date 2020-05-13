ANTWERP — A two-story house had nearly burned to the ground by the time firefighters arrived on scene early Wednesday morning.
Antwerp and Oxbow fire departments were dispatched at around 1:40 a.m. to 34433 Pulpit Rock Road. The area has low traffic, but a neighbor down the road saw the house there on fire and dialed 911. It had been engulfed for a while.
“She had at least a half hour head start on us,” Oxbow Fire Chief James Maloy said. “It was nearly on the ground when we arrived.”
No one was home at the time, and Mr. Maloy said he was unclear on who owned the house.
Crews were on a defensive attack, using between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of water until around 5 a.m. when they cleared the scene.
Mr. Maloy said a county fire investigator would be looking into the cause.
He said firefighters would likely be back to the house later Wednesday morning to dump more water on it as the house had collapsed into the basement and will likely rekindle.
Mr. Maloy said he was asleep before he got dispatched to the call, along with most of the other 20 firefighters who responded.
“It was a long night,” he said. “But it’s in our nature. We’re true firemen.”
