Two north country substance abuse prevention programs will receive $1.5 million each over the next five years from the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The two grants are part of the HHS Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grants, which support programs that prevent and treat mental health and substance use disorders. They will be disbursed to the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County and the Police Activities League of Massena.
The Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County, also known as Pivot, will receive $300,000 a year to establish their Healthy Jefferson County initiative, a substance abuse prevention program which will target people ages 12 to 25 in the city of Watertown, LaFargeville and the Belleville Henderson Central School district.
According to William Bowman, the executive director of Pivot, the grant will disburse $300,000 per year for five years. He said that the Healthy Jefferson County program focuses on keeping teens and young adults away from e-cigarettes, prescription drugs, alcohol and other substances.
The Police Activities League of Massena will also receive $300,000 per year for five years, to be put toward its Partnerships for Success Project.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which oversees the grants, Partnerships for Success is a program established to prevent and reduce the progression of substance abuse and its related problems. Under the program, recipients of the grant money are given broad latitude to identify the main problem substances in their communities and implement strategies to keep young people away from them.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced in a news release that Pivot and the Police Activities League had received the grants Monday.
“I am proud to announce this important funding that will be put to good use and help these groups in their efforts,” she said in the release. “I understand the need for significant funding for agencies providing addiction services to offset revenue losses and additional expenses resulting from COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.