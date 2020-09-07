WATERTOWN — Witnesses said two people were taken out on stretchers after a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Arsenal Street.
It was about 12:30 p.m. when Robert J. Bell Jr. was leaving the Salmon Run Mall with his family. He was stopped at a red light, about to turn onto Arsenal Street, when he witnessed the crash.
“It was bad,” he said. “Good thing I didn’t have to go to the bathroom because I would have right there.”
He said a Dodge sedan was traveling west on Arsenal Street, heading through the light at the entrance to the mall, when a silver pickup truck crossed from the Hannaford plaza onto Arsenal and struck the car.
“It was so loud,” he said. “Pieces went everywhere.”
He said two people — one from each vehicle — were placed on a stretcher, and at least one was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Their conditions were unclear as of the time of this report.
