CLAYTON — Two adults were injured and taken to River Hospital after the boat they were traveling in ran into an island on Tuesday night.
Shortly before midnight the Clayton Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and state police responded to the point of Washington Island near the Harbor Hotel for a boat that had hit shore. Two people were still inside when first responders arrived on scene, according to fire officials, and they were taken to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for treatment of unknown injuries. It was unknown to fire officials how the boat crashed, but it appears it made impact with the shore, went airborne for a short period and then landed upright. This is at least the second crash at Washington Island in the last two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.