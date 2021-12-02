WATERTOWN -- Two adults were taken to Samaritan Medical Center after a crash on South Massey Street Thursday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m. city police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of South Massey and Stone streets, where a blue Trailblazer and green Ford Escape had collided. The Trailblazer sustained damage to the front end while the Escape sustained damage to its front, driver corner.
According to first responders on scene, there was one adult in each vehicle, and both were taken to Samaritan by Guilfoyle Ambulance Services with minor injuries. South Massey Street from Stone Street to Arsenal Street was closed during the incident. A portion of Stone Street was shut down as well.
