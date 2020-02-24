WATERTOWN — City police arrested two teenage girls in connection with a duplex apartment fire that ignited on Dec. 28 on South Indiana Avenue.
Two 15-year-old girls were charged with arson in the third-degree, a Class C felony, one on Thursday and the other on Monday. Police said they purposefully set fire inside the apartment at 203 S. Indiana Ave. One of the duplex’s apartments has a Boyd Street address, while the other has a South Indiana Avenue address. The duplex is located on that corner.
Both girls were referred to Jefferson County Family Court for arraignment.
The fire ignited in the front living area of the apartment in the duplex facing South Indiana Avenue. The apartment, which was unoccupied at the time of the incident, sustained fire damage on the first floor, heat damage on the second and water damage throughout. Smoke infiltrated the second apartment facing Boyd Street. Firefighters also had to strip the wood shingles from the roof to prevent the fire from spreading.
The tenant of the Boyd Street apartment was not home during the incident.
