WATERTOWN — Two teenage girls face burglary charges after they allegedly broke into the Leray Street Dairy Market early Wednesday morning.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the two 14-year-old girls entered through a door and stole merchandise.
Police responded to the convenience store, 616 LeRay St., after an alarm activation at about 12:30 a.m.
The teens, whose names were not released because of their age, were found hiding in some nearby trees. They fled on foot, but were then caught after a short chase.
They were identified as 14-year-old female runaways. Both were brought to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building, where they were reunited with family members.
Both girls were charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. They were referred to Jefferson County Family Court.
The owner reported less than $175 in merchandise was stolen from the store, police said. The items were recovered.
