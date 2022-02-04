WATERTOWN — It appears there were no injuries after two trucks collided at the intersection of Washington and Clinton streets Friday.
Both trucks sustained considerable damage in the crash. A person driving one of them said everyone was OK. It appeared one person might have been checked out by EMS members at the scene.
The intersection was snow covered after a winter storm hit the north country Thursday and continued Friday.
