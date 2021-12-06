WATERTOWN — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gotham Street and Thompson Boulevard sent one person to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of injuries at around 4 p.m. Monday, according to city fire Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley.
The injuries were to the person’s forehead and shoulder, with the extent of the injuries unknown.
Traffic was briefly diverted on the top of Gotham Street hill to Thompson Boulevard while officials worked to clear the scene.
The street was opened back up around 5 p.m, after both of the vehicles involved were towed away.
The city fire department’s Engine Two responded to the scene.
