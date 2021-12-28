ADAMS CENTER — A two-vehicle crash at Route 177 and Fuller Road occurred when a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Adams Center Fire Chief Travis Vankoughnett, one person sustained minor hand injuries and refused further treatment.
Traffic was shut down for about a half-hour while officials worked to clear up the scene.
Both vehicles were towed away after sustaining what Chief Vankoughnett called “moderate damage.”
“Not major, not minor,” Chief Vankoughnett said.
Adams Center Fire Department responded with state police, South Jefferson Rescue Squad and Derrigo’s Towing.
