THERESA — A crash at the intersection of Routes 411 and 37 Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to Theresa Fire Chief Tim Karg, The operators of both vehicles involved were taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The extent of the injuries were not disclosed at the scene.
A section of Route 26 in Theresa was temporarily closed.
Theresa Fire Department, Indian River Ambulance and Redwood Fire Department responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.