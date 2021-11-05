WATERTOWN — A multi-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street sent two people to Samaritan Medical Center with apparently minor injuries on Friday night, Watertown Fire Department Capt. William Bragger said.
It appeared as though a red minivan collided with the rear end of a black SUV at the intersection of North Meadow and Arsenal streets.
The red van was towed away while the other car appeared to be driven away. Capt. Bragger said at the scene that it was up to the insurance company whether or not the red minivan was totaled or not.
The crash shut down two lanes of traffic, going in opposite directions on Arsenal Street, while officers on the scene cleaned up the debris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.