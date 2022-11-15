WATERTOWN — One person was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash near WellNow Urgent Care on Arsenal Street Tuesday evening, according to City Fire Capt. Derek Derouin.
Capt. Derouin said the patient was walking and talking.
Two vehicles collided after a third vehicle allowed one to turn while someone driving in the other lane did not see the vehicle get waved through, Capt. Derouin said.
The fire captain said eastbound traffic was shut down for about a half hour and diverted to Western Boulevard while officials worked to clear the scene.
