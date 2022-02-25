PAMELIA — A two-vehicle crash at about 4:45 p.m. Friday on Perch Lake Road sent three people to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Pamelia Fire Chief Harry E. Faulk Jr. said that all three people were checked out on scene and were transporting themselves to the hospital.
Traffic was limited for about 10 minutes while officials loaded the cars on a trailer, Chief Faulk said.
“We limited it and were careful on how we let people through,” he said.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.
Pamelia Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance Service responded.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.