BROWNVILLE — A two-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. Monday on State Route 12E sent one person to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
According to Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh, one vehicle was turning into their driveway when another vehicle collided into the back end of the vehicle.
Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Traffic continued to flow as officials worked to clear the scene.
Brownville Fire Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services responded to the scene.
