WATERTOWN — A two-vehicle crash on Towne Center Drive in Watertown injured three people, and sent two of those people to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries at about 5:15 p.m.
One person was evaluated at the scene and was deemed to be OK.
According to Town of Watertown Assistant Fire Chief Jason Lee, one car did not see the other car coming on Towne Center Drive when they collided.
Traffic was diverted from Towne Center Drive to the west side of the plaza near Petco while officials worked to clear the area. The scene was about to be fully cleared and the road was about to be opened back up at around 6 p.m.
Town of Watertown Fire Department and Ambulance responded, along with Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
