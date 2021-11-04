WATERTOWN — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday shut down the westbound lane of traffic on Arsenal Street between Breen Avenue and Bellew Avenue.
Jim Nickelson, driver of the Pontiac involved in the collision, said he was driving on Arsenal Street toward McDonald’s when a car turned left. According to Mr. Nickelson, he slammed on his brakes, but still hit the other car turning left.
There did not appear to be any injuries, according to a responder at the scene, and the cause of the crash was not officially determined.
Arsenal Street westbound traffic was diverted to Breen Avenue while officials worked to clear up the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.