CARTHAGE — A portion of Route 126 near Carthage was shut down after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Emergency dispatches indicated at least two people were injured. The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.
Traffic was diverted onto County Route 163, also known as Plank Road.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
