WATERTOWN — Injuries are unknown after a two-vehicle crash near the State Office Building in Watertown on Thursday afternoon.
The cars could be seen stopped at the corner of Washington and Sterling streets in the city. The crash appeared to involve a red van and a dark-colored SUV.
Injuries are not known, but a city fire official on the scene said that one person was going to be getting checked out.
The dark-colored SUV was towed away from the scene, and it was unclear if the other vehicle involved was going to be driven away.
City of Watertown Fire Department responded to the scene along with the City of Watertown Police Department and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
