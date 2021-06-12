BLACK RIVER — Francis J. Dishaw, 66, and David K. Leonard, 58, are seeking the nod from town of LeRay District 3 and 5 Republican Party members to represent the Republican Party in November for the mayoral race in the village of Black River.
This is the second time the two have vied to lead the village with Mr. Dishaw elected as mayor last November after long-time mayor Leland “Lee” Carpenter stepped down.
Eligible Republicans in Town of LeRay Election Districts 3, 5 and 7 will decide in the June 22 primary who will represent their party on the November ballot.
Mr. Dishaw, the current village mayor, has been on the village board since 2005 serving as a trustee and deputy mayor. The 1974 Immaculate Heart Central graduate has completed Jefferson Community College EMT and EMT 2 courses, Cornell University business management courses. He has been a member of Black River Ambulance Squad for 20 years holding numerous positions and is a certified EMT and Level 2 EMT. He is retired from management at Home Depot and feels “being retired I have the time to better run the village over my opponent along with my experience.”
The mayoral candidate wants to “keep Black River a quiet bedroom community where to bring up a family. Keep taxes at a minimum. Bring businesses to the Route 3 corridor and to the outskirts of the village like we used to.”
Mr. Dishaw believes the major concerns facing the village revolve around the water system.
He feels upgrades are needed for the water purification system, water lines on Route 3 need replacing; master meters need to be added and repairs are needed at the water reservoir.
“We need to update water contracts, investigate another water source and obtain grants from NY State and federal government for infrastructure improvements, thus keeping taxes to a minimum,” he said, noting he would also work toward “getting our residents more active in the community.”
Mr. Dishaw is married to Thomas B. Bair, a registered nurse at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Mr. Leonard is in upper management at a Ford dealership and a business partner Get R Done Automotive, Black River. Although he does not have political experience, he supports the Republican Party.
He is running for office “to bring business to Black River and to create stricter property maintenance and code enforcement.”
Mr. Leonard sees the “lack of business growth over several years, especially with the growth of Fort Drum” as a major issue in the village. If elected, he hopes to keep “home owners responsible for property maintenance” and develop “better code enforcement.”
Mr. Leonard and his wife Kimberly, a health care director, have six children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.