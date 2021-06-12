WEST CARTHAGE — The June primaries, in some cases, will decide who is on the election ballot come November.
To be eligible to vote in a primary election, you must be registered in the party that is having the primary. Early voting for the Conservative and Republican primaries starts June 12. There are no Democratic, Nonpartisan nor Working Families primaries in Jefferson County.
The current supervisor Bruce R. Ferguson has decided not to run for re-election.
He said he has enjoyed his six years in office and feels with a supportive board, he has helped to make improvements in the town.
“I appreciate the support of the community and feel I am leaving the town in as good of a position as possible,” he said.
Brian S. Peck, 43, and Jonathan J. Schell, 41, are competing for the supervisor position. Eligible voters in all town of Champion districts will decide who will represent the Republican Party in November.
Mr. Peck, chief of staff for Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush since 2011, has been on the political sidelines for a number of years. He previously was the Director of Operations for state Sen. Patricia Ritchie.
He obtained his higher education beginning with earning an associate degree at Jefferson Community College, going on to obtain a bachelor of science at SUNY Brockport and master’s of arts counseling through Clarks Summit University.
The supervisor candidate is active in the community as a member of the Carthage Elk lodge, New York Guard and Lewis County Search and Rescue Auxiliary as well as serving as an Elder at Parkside Bible Church.
“I’m going to lead a responsive, efficient town government,” Mr. Peck said. “I’m going to listen. I’m going to partner with small business owners, farmers and families to enhance the services that make a difference and cut the red tape that’s holding us back.”
Mr. Peck said affordability is the biggest issue in the town.
“Is this a place you can afford to keep your small business or your farm? Can you retire here?” He asks. “To me, it’s about investing in the services and infrastructure that keep residents happy and help businesses survive, and it’s about moving on from programming or projects that don’t make sense and cost taxpayers money.”
Mr. Peck and his wife Sarah have two sons, Luke and Ethan. He also is a landlord and property manager.
Mr. Schell, since June 2018, has been associate director at Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust in Watertown. Previously he was an agriculture mechanics and welding instructor at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and a senior level agriculture educator with Cornell University Cooperative Extension.
He is currently a member of the Carthage Central School Board of Education and previously served on the Senator Patty Ritchie Agriculture Committee Advisory Board. He was chairperson for the Schoharie County Animal Emergency Response Committee and Black River St. Lawrence Research and Development Council Agriculture Committee.
He holds a bachelor of technology in agriculture engineering and masters of arts in teaching obtained at Cornell University.
The candidate is a member of the Jefferson County Farm Bureau, National Farmer Veterans Coalition and NYS GIS Association.
“I am running for town supervisor to increase the transparency of financial and management decisions and make town government more responsive to the needs of Champion residents,” he said. “In addition, my priority as supervisor will be to work with the rest of the town council to increase economic development initiatives and other recreational opportunities to improve the quality of life of Champion residents. I will use my grant writing skills to seek investments in town infrastructure and public safety without rasing taxes; as well as keeping residents informed of comings and goings of town government with social media and office hours for town board members to hear directly from residents.”
Mr. Schell feels economic development is an issue in the town.
Mr. Schell and his wife Kylie, have three children, Ivan, 10, and twins Finley and Eve, 6.
