Two businesses are teaming up on the 19th anniversary of 9/11 by offering a free coffee and bagel to first responders.
On Friday, Sept. 11, first responders can go to The Brew Haha, 468 Coffeen St., to get a free hot or iced coffee and bagel. The idea was made possible by the coffee shop teaming-up with Servpro of Jefferson County, which is locally-owned and located on Starbuck Avenue.
“We are always thankful for the sacrifices our first responders make every day,” said Sarah Kingery, who helps run Servpro with her family. “We (Servpro and The Brew Haha) wanted to do something as a small token of our appreciation.”
The coffee shop is asking that first responders have identification ready at the window.
