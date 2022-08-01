WATERTOWN — Two City Council members have an idea for getting use out of the Flynn pool beyond summer — enclose it.
Councilors Lisa A. Ruggiero and Cliff G. Olney III want a pool consultant to find out whether the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool at North Elementary School could be enclosed so it can be used all year. They also would like to know how much that would cost.
The idea was floated during Monday night’s City Council meeting. Councilman Olney envisions a heated, glass-enclosed structure.
“I think it would be interesting to look at,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Last month, Syracuse consultant C&S Companies determined it would cost about $4.1 million to replace the pool on the city’s north side.
On Monday night, the council members were joined by Councilman Patrick J. Hickey to appropriate another $4,300 for C&S Companies to determine the cost of two options to replace the Flynn pool. The company was already being paid $13,800 to come up with a plan for the pool.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce oppose the new Flynn pool, contending that the city cannot afford it and doesn’t need three city pools during the summer. They have said having the Flynn pool open is not worth it for just a couple of months a year.
“I don’t think that’s an answer,” Councilwoman Compo Pierce said Monday night.
As she has in the past, Councilwoman Compo Pierce suggested doing some other kind of recreational project for the north side, such as a combined splash pad and ice rink.
Mayor Smith cautioned that the city will have to pay more money — in addition to the $18,100 already being spent — to C&S Companies for looking at whether the pool could be enclosed.
With the $4,300, the consultant will come up with cost estimates for a pool similar to the Thompson Park pool and for a rectangle pool with zero-grade entry.
During the meeting, two residents said they support a new Flynn pool, while two others told council they are against it.
The Watertown Family YMCA recently broke ground on a $27.8 million aquatics and community center in a former call center at 146 Arsenal St.
This summer, the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds reopened after it underwent $108,000 in repairs. The Thompson Park pool is also open this summer.
