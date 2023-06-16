WATERTOWN — Two city men face drug possession charges following a traffic stop Tuesday on North Rutland Street
Juan C. Benedict, 36, and Drew M. Schroy, 27, are both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies, according to the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force.
The task force said in a statement that members were participating in a multi-agency drug investigation which led to a vehicle stop in the 200 block of North Rutland Street. The vehicle stopped was a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu which was occupied by Mr. Benedict and Mr. Shroy.
The task force said an investigation led to the seizure of 951 glassine envelopes containing fentanyl, about 200 grams of methamphetamine, about 16 grams of cocaine, $1,217 in U.S. currency, 19 suboxone strips, four suboxone pills and a small amount of suspected psychedelic mushrooms.
Both Mr. Benedict and Mr. Schroy were processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, according to the task force.
The Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force was assisted by the state police’s Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit, its Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, its Community Stabilization Unit, its K-9 Unit and uniformed troopers.
