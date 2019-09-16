WATERTOWN — Two city men each face four years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to allegations that they possessed methamphetamine in separate incidents.
Everett W. Benway, 48, and Dustin S. Sauer, 29, both pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Benway was accused of having methamphetamine Oct. 18 in the town of Brownville, while Mr. Sauer was accused of having the drug in Watertown June 4.
In addition to four-year prison terms, both are expected to be ordered to undergo three additional years of supervision upon their release when they are sentenced. Mr. Benway is due to be sentenced Nov. 15, while Mr. Sauer’s sentence is scheduled for Oct. 15.
In other court activity Monday, Troyanna L. Bray, 51, Watertown, was arraigned on counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges were contained in a grand jury indictment unsealed in court.
It is alleged that she possessed and sold cocaine within the county in mid-March. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $20,000 bail.
