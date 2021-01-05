WATERTOWN — Two women have been arrested after an alleged altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday.
At around 11:26 a.m. at Creekwood Apartments, Jody A. Ashcroft, 60, who lives in apartment 2, allegedly broke a walking stick over a woman’s arm.
The woman, Ashley D. Newton, 33, who lives in apartment 1, apparently took the stick from the woman and then allegedly struck Ms. Ashcroft in the head. The altercation occurred in front of Ms. Newton’s two children.
City police arrested both women. Ms. Ashcroft was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Newton was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both were held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing.
