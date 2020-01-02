LERAY — Two women have been charged after they each allegedly shoved an officer and resisted arrest at a McDonald’s on Virginia Smith Drive.
At around 10:35 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Angel B. Hutt, 21, Theresa, and Billiejo L. Collins, 28, Theresa, were arrested at a McDonald’s in the Town of LeRay. They both were charged with second-degree harassment, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
According to a report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Hutt is alleged to have shoved a deputy at the restaurant. She then resisted arrest by tensing up her arms and pulling away from deputies. She also attempted to prevent the arrest of Ms. Collins.
The report says Ms. Collins shoved a member of the Watertown Police Department. She, too, resisted arrest by tensing up her arms and pulling away, as well as attempting to prevent officers from arresting Ms. Hutt, according to the report.
Both women were issued a ticket to appear in town court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
