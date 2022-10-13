Police Blotter

A city police cruiser drives through Watertown on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Two women are charged with multiple felonies after city police allege they broke into an apartment on High Street and attacked a man inside. The apartment’s owner, another woman, was also taken into police custody on an unrelated charge.

Chantelle R. Evans, 29, a Watertown resident without an address, and Christine M. Hunter, 30, of Budd Street in Carthage, were each charged by city police with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and second-degree menacing. The burglary, weapons possession and assault charges are felonies, while the menacing charges are misdemeanors.

