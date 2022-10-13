WATERTOWN — Two women are charged with multiple felonies after city police allege they broke into an apartment on High Street and attacked a man inside. The apartment’s owner, another woman, was also taken into police custody on an unrelated charge.
Chantelle R. Evans, 29, a Watertown resident without an address, and Christine M. Hunter, 30, of Budd Street in Carthage, were each charged by city police with first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and second-degree menacing. The burglary, weapons possession and assault charges are felonies, while the menacing charges are misdemeanors.
According to police records, on Monday morning at the lower apartment of 281 High St., Ms. Hunter and Ms. Evans illegally remained in the residence of Janice A.M. Rivera, 27, and used a pocket knife to cut the left leg of a 25-year-old Carthage man inside.
Ms. Evans was charged on Wednesday, after police apprehended her at 636 Bronson St., while Ms. Hunter was arrested Monday shortly after the reported incident.
Ms. Evans and Ms. Hunter were both taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building following their arrests, and held in jail pending arraignment hearings. Both women were remanded to the custody of the Jefferson County jail following their hearings.
At the same incident, the apartment’s primary resident, Ms. Rivera, was arrested by city police on a bench warrant. Police did not specify Ms. Rivera’s charges, but they were not in relation to the burglary and assault on Monday, they said. She was taken to the Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Ms. Rivera was released from custody following her hearing.
