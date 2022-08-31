Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI) jump into the Black River Bay from a Chinook cargo helicopter during the training exercise known as a helocast in 2020. The Army has grounded 400 CH-47 Chinook helicopters. Watertown Daily Times

WASHINGTON — The US Army has grounded its entire fleet of some 400 CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters after engine fires broke out on a few of them, a spokeswoman for the service said Tuesday evening.

“The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue,” the spokeswoman, Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

