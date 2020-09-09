ALEXANDRIA BAY — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered a number of different drugs on a boat at the Heart Island port of entry over Labor Day weekend, resulting in Rochester man facing drug charges.
On Sunday, officers came across a rented boat with a 34-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman aboard docked at the Heart Island port of entry. According to a press release, when talking with the two people to ascertain if they crossed the border from Canada, officers smelled marijuana.
State police later confirmed the man on the boat was Lubriel R. Santiago, of Rochester.
After getting permission to search the vessel, officers discovered a backpack with about 200 grams of marijuana, more than 80 grams of THC oil and nine MDMA, or ecstasy, pills. There were also Adderall pills and hashish butter on the boat.
Mr. Santiago and the woman with him were taken to the Alexandria Bay port of entry, processed and turned over to state police.
Mr. Santiago was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Mr. Santiago was issued an appearance ticket by state police. The 23-year-old woman was not charged with any crimes.
