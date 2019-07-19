WELLESLEY ISLAND — A heartfelt farewell from retiring senior chief petty officer Brandon B. Liesen, U.S. Coast Guard, was met with the joyous welcoming of senior chief petty officer Peter M. Nelson, incoming officer in charge of Station Alexandria Bay, on July 19.
“The success of the team is not limited to the person at the helm of the ship,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Lexia Littlejohn, commander of Coast Guard Sector Buffalo. “It reflects the outstanding work of all the members of the ship.”
Senior chief Liesen arrived at Station Alexandria Bay July 10, 2013 to fulfill his duties guarding 100 miles of international border.
“Since 2013, Station Alexandria Bay has skillfully executed over 2,000 law enforcement orders, 419 search and rescue cases, saving or assisting more than 300 lives, and demonstrated extraordinary diplomacy with 307 binational patrols and 665 ship-rider boardings to enhance international security,” said Capt. Littlejohn.
Senior chief Liesen took a moment to thank his family, and attendees of both the change of command and retirement ceremonies.
“We have a highly efficient and professional crew here, it’s a special one. They truly care,” he said. “We have the type of cohesion based on mutual trust, respect and love of this river. It has been a pleasure to serve as your officer in charge.”
After the official change of command, senior chief Nelson said, “You should be extremely proud of what you’ve accomplished under senior chief Liesen’s direction. I look forward to working with all of you and the continued success of the unit.”
Senior chief Nelson is a native of La Mesa, Calif. who enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in 2000. He arrives in northern New York after serving at his last duty station in Duluth, Minn.
