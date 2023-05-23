Steven Aiello, left, and Joseph Girardi. Syracuse.com/TNS

WATERTOWN — The U.S. Supreme Court has exonerated two Cor Development Co. executives of wrongdoing in connection with state-led developments in Syracuse and Buffalo.

In a one-sentence ruling issued Monday, the nation’s top court vacated the convictions of Steven F. Aiello, former president of Cor Development and Joseph B. Gerardi, the company’s former general counsel, who had been accused of bribing a top aide to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in an attempt to win state development contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

