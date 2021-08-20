ALEXANDRIA BAY — There were no injuries Friday afternoon after smoke began to billow from the stern of the Alexandria Belle, an Uncle Sam tour boat in the St. Lawrence River.
The boat was in front of River Hospital, when it appeared a motor issue caused the excessive smoke. Fire officials said there was smoke, but no flames or fire. It is possible an injector on the motor stuck open.
A video of the incident shows passengers moving toward the bow of the boat, away from the smoke, as the boat traveled upriver.
On Aug. 21, 2020 The Island Duchess, another Uncle Sam tour boat, struck a shoal. On that day 134 passengers were removed from the boat, which was later repaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.