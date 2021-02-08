CAPE VINCENT — An inmate at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility was allegedly found to have what the corrections officers’ union describe as a weapon up his nose.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Inc. said in a prepared statement Monday that an officer conducting a contraband search of an inmate on Jan. 29 uncovered an item stuffed up the nostril of the inmate. The item turned out to be a piece of ceramic sharpened on one end and melted into a plastic cap.
The weapon was placed into evidence and the inmate was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges. The inmate, who was not identified by the union, is serving an 18-year prison sentence imposed in Bronx County in 2007 for a second-degree attempted murder conviction.
The union said that on the same day, an officer working in the package room discovered Suboxone inside a package mailed to an inmate from Queensbury, Warren County. The 10 orange strips were concealed inside pages of a book. The drugs were seized as evidence, according to the union.
The union, as it has in the past, called on the state Department of Corrections to install a Secure Vendor Program at the prison, which it claims would help prevent the introduction of contraband into the facility.
