CAPE VINCENT — Corrections officers at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility recently recovered synthetic marijuana and Suboxone from two packages mailed to inmates at the medium security prison, according to a news release from New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.
The release stated that on May 12, an officer processing mail for inmates noticed irregularities in a can of food using a scanner. The officer opened the can and recovered four bundles wrapped in cellophane, according to the release sent Wednesday afternoon. The cellophane contained a “green leafy substance” believed to be synthetic marijuana, also known as K2.
The synthetic marijuana weighed about 80 grams and were mailed from an address in Brooklyn, according to the union.
In addition, on May 18, an officer processing a package that contained sneakers noticed objects inside the tongue of the shoes. The tongues were opened and staff recovered 130 orange film strips hidden inside, the release stated. The film strips were identified as Suboxone.
The Suboxone was seized as evidence and mailed from an address in North Carolina.
“Assaults and contraband continue to be a significant problem in all of our prisons,” said Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA central region vice president. “Yet, DOCCS (state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) continues to ignore both issues. Simply re-installing the Secure Vendor Program would put a substantial dent in the amount of contraband that get into the hands of inmates.
“There is no reasonable explanation that the administration can provide not to and that certainly shortchanges our members,” he added.
NYSCOPBA officials, according to the union’s release, have continued to advocate for the Secure Vendor Program to help stop drugs from making their way into state prisons.
