WATERTOWN ‑ Two Macsherry Family Community Spirit Awards were presented Tuesday by the United Way of Northern New York at the annual Jefferson County United Way Campaign kickoff luncheon. Diane Leonard of Clayton was the recipient of the Individual Award and C.E.M. Machine, located in Carthage, was presented with the Small Business Award.
United Way of NNY, located at 200 Washington St., Suite 402A, is designated as a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit organization. The agency’s mission, as stated at the end of a press release concerning Tuesday’s event, is to measurably improve the lives of all residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through leadership, training and funding.
James L. Cox, CEO of United Way of NNY, spoke about both of Tuesday’s Spirit Award recipients, noting that Ms. Leonard is a dedicated and passionate member of the Northern New York community. Mr. Cox continued by stating in a press release, “Her passion for community wellness and the environment is part and parcel of who she is. Through her business and her personal devotion, Diane’s positive impact on the United Way and many of our partner agencies is unmatched.”
Over $17,000 has been pledged to the United Way by C.E.M. over the past five years. The funds are then distributed through grants to organizations after a careful vetting process.
“During my MBA program, there was a large focus on social responsibility. In this community, C.E.M. is carrying that torch,” Mr. Cox said in a prepared statement. He continued to praise the philanthropic efforts of C.E.M by saying United Way is honored to be a part of them.
The agency conducts a fundraising campaign each year through donations from individuals, payroll deductions, and donations from corporations. The focus this year is to get the highest return on donor investment in the community. This will be accomplished with the leadership of United Way, the training of partner agencies, and funding for partner agencies, echoing the organization’s mission statement.
For more information on the United Way’s campaign, the public is encouraged to contact Ms. Tobi Darrah at (315) 788-5631 or tobi.darrah@unitedway-nny.org.
