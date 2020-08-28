WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York will host its first community-wide, virtual town hall meeting on justice, equity, diversity and inclusion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.
The event will feature Fox News personality and journalist Juan Williams, who will share his perspective of race relations in the United States. A cohost of The Five on Fox News, Mr. Williams has authored seven best-selling books and has interviewed every president since Ronald Reagan, giving him a unique vantage point on the nation’s constantly evolving political climate.
In a July 31 statement, the United Way vowed to “host multiple forums to discuss racism, biases, and diversity, with the goal of achieving a community educated on creating equal access for every resident to nutritious food, a strong education, quality physical and mental healthcare, justice and the opportunity to succeed.”
The event, sponsored by Community Bank, is open to all north country residents. Online registration will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 31. Details can be found on United Way’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/unitedwaynny.
“The United Way has long been a voice for the disenfranchised and vulnerable in our community,” said Natasha Gamble, program director for UWNNY’s North Country Center of Nonprofit Excellence.
“Following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, it is more important than ever for us to have an honest and constructive discussion about the systemic biases and discrimination that has created barriers to success for many children and families in our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.