WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York is hosting a virtual campaign kick-off event Tuesday morning, featuring a discussion on socioeconomic difficulties in the region and ways to tackle those problems.
The event is slated to begin at 11 a.m. with the theme being “United More Than Ever.” Participation can be coordinated through the United Way office at 315-788-5631.
“2020 has been a historic year for our nation and the world,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of NNY. “Through the challenges of the pandemic, the economic aftermath, acknowledgement of systemic racism and inequality, and a divisive presidential election year, our theme of United More Than Ever is a tribute to our resilience and strength as Americans and as residents of the North Country.”
United Way will be honoring three companies for their contributions to the company. The companies are Northern Credit Union, Carthage Savings and Loan and the owner of Monthly Boxer, Alex Morgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.