WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York has announced that it will host a Nonprofit Board Member Bootcamp from Nov. 16 through 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
The bootcamp will be held virtually via Zoom with the nationally renowned consulting group, SEEDS of Hope, based out of Binghamton.
The curriculum over the five days will consist of board roles and responsibilities, recruiting and development, evaluating the senior management, governance and legal compliance.
The course is designed for veteran board members, new board members, board officers and executive directors.
Registration can be completed on the UWNNY website at www.unitedway-nny.org.
Questions can be directed to Ms. Gamble at natasha.gamble@unitedway-nny.org or 315-788-5631.
